FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in IST





Qatar: After nearly a month of competitive football, we are here for one last night and it is the night that matters the most. Argentina takes on France in the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and what a game it is expected to be. Ahead of the big clash on Sunday, Qatar WC organisers confirmed star-studded line-up for the closing ceremony. There is reason to cheer for Indians as well because Nora Fatehi would be performing. Besides Fatehi, organisers have also got Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, Balqees, Rahma Riad onboard to perform.

On Saturday morning, FIFA World Cup tweeted: “Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we’ll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.” As per the FIFA statement, “A Night to Remember” will wrap-up with a mashup of songs from the Official Soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament.

Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal

FIFA WC Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming

In India, football fans can enjoy the closing ceremony of the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Fans who will live stream the FIFA World Cup final can do that on JioCinema.

Venue: Lusail Stadium – 80,000 capacity

FIFA WC Closing ceremony time: 4:00 pm local / 6:30 PM IST.









