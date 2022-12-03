Saturday, December 3, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Delivers Record Breaking Television Audience | Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is continuing to engage TV audiences around the world. The game between Japan and Costa Rica drew an average audience of 36.37 million viewers. This surpassed the audience of their incredible comeback against Germany by over 10 million and was 74% higher. In the Korean Republic, 11.14 million people watched their tournament opener against Uruguay. The broadcast saw a 97 percent increase in TV audience compared to the average for the group stage. Fans in Europe have also been tuning in for the second round of group-stage matches in great numbers. About 11.9 million was the combined audience coverage on La1 and GOL MUNDIAL, exceeding the audience of any group-stage game. 

 

