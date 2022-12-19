FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot to Golden Glove, List of Awards & Prize Money

The 22nd edition of the World Cup just ended, and we have to wait for another 4 years for the next World Cup. Top 4 team Rankings: Argentina (Winner), France (2nd), Croatia (3rd) and Morocco (4th).

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France in the World Cup 2022. This is the third time Argentina wins the World Cup after 1978 & 1986. Leonel Messi, the beating heart of La Albiceleste, becomes the first-ever footballer to score in all five different stages of the World Cup including the final and wins the World Cup Trophy. The 22nd edition of the World Cup just ended, and we have to wait for another 4 years for the next World Cup. Top 4 team Rankings: Argentina (Winner), France (2nd), Croatia (3rd) and Morocco (4th).

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Prize Pool)

Winners – $42 million / INR 347 crore

Runners-up – $30 million / INR 248 crore

Third Place – $27 million / INR 223 crore

Fourth Place – $25 million / INR 206 crore

2022 FIFA World Cup Awards

Golden Boot Award: Kylian Mbappe

Golden Ball Award: Lionel Messi

Golden Glove Award: Emiliano Martinez

FIFA Young Player Award: Enzo Fernandez

FIFA Fair Play Award: England

Silver Boot Award: Lionel Messi

Bronze Boot Award: Olivier Giroud

Silver Ball Award: Kylian Mbappe

Bronze Ball Award: Luka Modric



