FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot to Golden Glove, List of Awards & Prize Money

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France in the World Cup 2022. This is the third time Argentina wins the World Cup after 1978 & 1986. Leonel Messi, the beating heart of La Albiceleste, becomes the first-ever footballer to score in all five different stages of the World Cup including the final and wins the World Cup Trophy. The 22nd edition of the World Cup just ended, and we have to wait for another 4 years for the next World Cup. Top 4 team Rankings: Argentina (Winner), France (2nd), Croatia (3rd) and Morocco (4th).
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Prize Pool)
Winners – $42 million / INR 347 crore
Runners-up – $30 million / INR 248 crore
Third Place – $27 million / INR 223 crore
Fourth Place – $25 million / INR 206 crore
2022 FIFA World Cup Awards
Golden Boot Award: Kylian Mbappe
Golden Ball Award: Lionel Messi
Golden Glove Award: Emiliano Martinez
FIFA Young Player Award: Enzo Fernandez
FIFA Fair Play Award: England
Silver Boot Award: Lionel Messi
Bronze Boot Award: Olivier Giroud
Silver Ball Award: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball Award: Luka Modric




Published Date: December 19, 2022 6:36 PM IST





