FIFA World Cup 2022: Interesting Things To Do In Qatar During The World Cup

You can try quad biking, wakeboarding, kite surfing, and camel riding and some amazing lip smacking delicacies as well. Watch video.

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to commence from November 20th in Qatar. Qatar is the first Arab country in history to host football’s biggest event in the world. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played across eight state-of-the-art stadiums in the country namely Lusail Stadium, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Rayyan Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Wakrah, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium and Ras Abu Aboud Stadium. When you are in Quatar you can try some lip smacking delicacies. Watch video to know other interesting things you can do if you are planning a trip to Qatar for Football World Cup.




Published Date: November 17, 2022 4:09 PM IST





