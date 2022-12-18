FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi’s Best Records And Achievements So Far

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina football team are getting ready to face defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final on Sunday (December 18). One of the keys to Argentina’s hopes of winning the World Cup for the third time will rest on their talisman Lionel Messi. Before the final match of this world cup let’s know about beat achievements of Lionel Messi. Watch Video

Written By: Amit Kumar



