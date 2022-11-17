Thursday, November 17, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Sculpture By Italian Artist Lorenzo Quinn Revealed In Qatar FIFA Fan Zone

FIFA World Cup Qatar: The commercially friendly artist, Lorenzo Quinn revealed a massive sculpture in Qatar on Wednesday. He is the son of actor Antony Quinn. Quinn says his relationship with football started at a young age, and he played for teams in Italy and the U.S. Check this video to see the magic of the sculpture.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Hyundai Motor Company opened the FIFA Museum on Wednesday at FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar as part of its FIFA World Cup 2022 ‘Goal of the Century campaign. Opening under the theme of ‘Goals Create History,’ the special exhibition within the FIFA Museum recalls the best moments and goals in FIFA World Cup history. The commercially friendly artist and son of actor Antony Quinn, Lorenzo Quinn revealed a massive sculpture in Qatar Wednesday (16 November 2022), ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Watch Video

Written By: Amit Kumar




Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:42 PM IST





