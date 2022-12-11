Sunday, December 11, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022 Special Ball For Semi Finals And Final Unveiled

Al Hilm, which translates as ‘The Dream’ in Arabic, follows on from the official match ball of the group stages, Al Rihla, meaning The Journey.

FIFA World Cup 2022, world cup Special Ball, world cup Semi-Finals, world cup Final, Al Hilm, 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar, Adidas, Al Rihla, Connected Ball technology, World Cup, FIFA, IMU sensors
FIFA World Cup 2022: Special Ball For Semi-Finals And Final Unveiled (Image: Twitter/@roadto2022en)

FIFA World Cup 2022: ‘Al Hilm’, the official match ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final has been unveiled by Adidas on Sunday. Al Hilm, which translates as ‘The Dream’ in Arabic, follows on from the official match ball of the group stages, Al Rihla, meaning The Journey. Al Hilm’s design is set on a textured gold base colour which features a subtle triangular pattern. Just like Al Rihla, Al Hilm will feature the “Connected Ball” technology which has proved a huge success in making semi-automated offside decisions faster and more accurate during the World Cup, says the FIFA website. The latest technological advances have been used in ball design.

AL HILM OFFERS VIDEO MATCH OFFICIALS INSTANT DATA

Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Match Officials instant data, to help optimize decision-making for a seamless fan experience. By combining the ball data captured by IMU sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology supports the semi-automated offside system, especially by providing the exact moment the ball is played in tight offside situations, adds the FIFA website.

“With the development of the connected ball technology, adidas made it possible that an additional important layer of information is available to the video match officials. The data from the ball unlocks new insights for storytelling around the unique moments on the pitch at this World Cup,” said Johannes Holzmüller, Director of Football Technology & Innovation at FIFA.

ENVIRONMENT FRIENDLY

The ball was also designed with the environment at its heart. All components have been carefully considered, and Al Hilm is the first FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

(With inputs from the FIFA website)




