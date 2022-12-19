HomeNationalFIFA World Cup 2022: SRK To PM Modi, How Celebrities Reacted On...
FIFA World Cup 2022: SRK To PM Modi, How Celebrities Reacted On Argentina’s Win

From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, a lot of big names shared their reactions on twitter after the massive win celebrate Argentina’s win. Watch video to know how they reacted.

FIFA World Cup 2022: As Argentina scored a spectacular victory over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, several big personalities simply couldn’t hold back their emotions. From PM Modi to Shah Rukh Khan, a lot of big names shared their reactions on twitter after the massive win celebrate the crowning moment of Lionel Messi and his men and Argentina’s win. Let’s take a look at these Twitter reactions. Watch video. 




Published Date: December 19, 2022 1:39 PM IST





