FIFA World Cup 2022: The Most Famous Song of All Time, Shakira, Ricky Martin, Pitbull And More

The official song is one thing that never fails to unify everyone interested in world football’s showcase tournament; partially because you’ll hear it non-stop for the next few months, partially because FIFA lavishes money on big names to produce semi-respectable pop tunes

FIFA World Cup 2022: We Are the Champions by Queen – 1994: Queen is one of the most underrated and popular bands in the world. This song unconditionally became an anthem for every winner of the world cup.

Ricky Martin’s “La Copa De La Vida” – France ’98: FIFA World Cup 1998 surely holds some of the greatest moments. Ricky Martin’s La Copa De La Vida was the official 98 World Cup anthem.

WAKA WAKA, Shakira – 2010: It’s the most-viewed FIFA World Cup anthem ever. “WAKA WAKA” by Shakira surely tops the list in terms of numbers.

Wavin’ Flag by K’naan – 2010: K’Naan’s “Wavin’ Flag” was released ahead of the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa. This song is the perfect presentation of the sport.

We Are One (Ole Ola) by Pitbull – 2014: Pitbull’s “We Are One” featuring Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte was the official song of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. We Are One wonderfully highlighted Brazilian culture.

