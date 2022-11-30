Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalFIFA World Cup 2022: Who's Ivana Knoll Who Has Been Slammed For...
National

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who’s Ivana Knoll Who Has Been Slammed For Her Disrespectful Outfits At World Cup In Qatar

admin
By admin
0
48



The ex Miss Croatia and Instagram model, might face fines and jail time for her ‘provocative attire’ at the current FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Watch video to know about Ivana Knoll.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ivana Knoll, 30, is a German-born model and designer who has been pictured cheering on her country at this winter’s tournament wearing a range of revealing outfits. The ex Miss Croatia and Instagram model, might face fines and jail time for her ‘provocative attire’ at the current FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Knoll has been sporting her own sexy custom wardrobe at the stadium throughout the opening stages of the tournament leaving many to question whether she’d face punishment for showing too much skin. Watch video to know about Ivana Koll.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 7:15 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Germany Needs a Win And Help to Avoid World Cup Early Exit
Next article
PBA: NLEX pulls plug on Meralco’s playoff bid
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
48
Previous article
Germany Needs a Win And Help to Avoid World Cup Early Exit
Next article
PBA: NLEX pulls plug on Meralco’s playoff bid
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677