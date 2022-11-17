Thursday, November 17, 2022
National

FIFA World Cup 2022: Winners Trophy Unveiled At FIFA Fan Fest In Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022: The original FIFA World Cup trophy arrived in Doha Sunday morning at the end of its global tour that included more than 50 countries and regions, a few days before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In this video check out the the unveiling of FIFA World Cup winner’s trophy. Watch Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA on Wednesday unveiled the trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the 2022 football World Cup tournament held in Qatar. The unveiling took place at the FIFA Fan Festival. all the matches will be screened on big displays and the zone will also host music concerts and other performances. Check out the 6 kg gold trophy in the video.

Written By: Amit Kumar 




Published Date: November 17, 2022 4:18 PM IST





