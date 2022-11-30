Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalFIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow Card Issued to Players Wearing Band, OneLove...
National

FIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow Card Issued to Players Wearing Band, OneLove Band Controversy Explained

admin
By admin
0
56



FIFA vowed to give yellow cards to the players wearing them after the captains of the European nations stated their willingness to do so. The players have decided not to use it during the competition as a result.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup began, the ‘OneLove’ armbands have been making headlines. FIFA vowed to give yellow cards to the players wearing them after the captains of the European nations stated their willingness to do so. The players have decided not to use it during the competition as a result. To learn more about the “OneLove” armband issue, watch the video.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 30, 2022 10:25 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal Performs Breathtaking Highline Aerial-Action Stunt Watch
Next article
Pakistan vs England Historic 1st Test Likely to be Delayed Due to Viral Infections in Visiting Camp
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
56
Previous article
Vidyut Jammwal Performs Breathtaking Highline Aerial-Action Stunt Watch
Next article
Pakistan vs England Historic 1st Test Likely to be Delayed Due to Viral Infections in Visiting Camp
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677