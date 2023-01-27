National

Fight Breaks Out Among Devotees at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

Caught On Cam: Fight Breaks Out Among Devotees at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: A video of a fight that broke out between two groups of devotees at Ujjain’s famous  Mahakaleshwar Temple is making rounds on the internet. The video was reportedly shot a few days back. According to the police, the devotees got into a heated argument over sitting in a golf cart used to reach the temple and began hitting each other.

The viral video shows the devotees punching and hitting each other as panicked bystanders watched being terrified. Some people were also seen intervening and trying to stop the fight.

Speaking to media about the viral fight video, local police informed that the matter is being investigated however no complaint has been registered on this yet. The police further added that they are working on increasing the security on the temple premises.




Published Date: January 27, 2023 3:12 PM IST





