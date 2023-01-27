The viral video shows the devotees punching and hitting each other as panicked bystanders watched being terrified.
Ujjain: A video of a fight that broke out between two groups of devotees at Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar Temple is making rounds on the internet. The video was reportedly shot a few days back. According to the police, the devotees got into a heated argument over sitting in a golf cart used to reach the temple and began hitting each other.
The viral video shows the devotees punching and hitting each other as panicked bystanders watched being terrified. Some people were also seen intervening and trying to stop the fight.
Fight Breaks Out Among Devotees at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple#viralvideo#Ujjain #MahakaleshwarTemple pic.twitter.com/slLxHByWA2
— India.com (@indiacom) January 27, 2023
Speaking to media about the viral fight video, local police informed that the matter is being investigated however no complaint has been registered on this yet. The police further added that they are working on increasing the security on the temple premises.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 3:12 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Tom Cruise Stunt From Mission Impossible Faces Challenge From Raccoon Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralTom Cruise’s Stunt From Mission: Impossible Faces Challenge From Raccoon | Watch Viral Video It seems like the...
Sensex Crashes 870 Points To End Below 60K, Nifty Hangs In Balance Above 17.6K
[ad_1] Home BusinessCLOSING BELL: Sensex Crashes 870 Points To End Below 60K, Nifty Hangs In Balance Above 17.6K On Friday,...
JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Tomorrow; Check BArch, BPlanning Exam Pattern, Admit Card, Marking Scheme
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Tomorrow; Check BArch, BPlanning Exam Pattern, Admit Card, Marking Scheme JEE Main 2023...
Indus, Made in India PUBG Alternative, Now Available For Pre-Registration On Google Play
[ad_1] Home TechnologyGood News For PUBG Lovers: Indus, Made in India PUBG Alternative, Now Available For Pre-Registration On Google Play...
Raveena Tandon Arrives Back In Style, Kartik Aryan
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryRaveena Tandon Arrives Back In Style, Kartik Aryan’s Dapper Look Will Turn Heads | Watch Video Raveena...
LIVE BUZZ | India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Updates: Kishan-Gill to OPEN
[ad_1] LIVE BUZZ | Ind vs NZ, 1st T20I Updates: “If you look at both of them (Dhoni and Fleming),...
Average Rating