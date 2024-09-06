Home

Himachal Pradesh: Fight Intensifies Within Congress Over ‘Illegal’ Construction Of Mosque In Sanjauli

A war of words has intensified within the Congress after the party leader Rashid Alvi questioned his own government over the Sanjauli mosque controversy.

Alvi said what is the difference between Congress and BJP if a mosque is being demolished in a state where his party is in power.”

The Congress leader raised questions after the state capital, Shimla, witnessed a massive protest over the ‘illegal’ construction of a mosque in Sanjauli in Himachal Pradesh. The protesters demanded to demolish the structure.

Alvi said the state chief minister should take legal action against those who are creating turmoil in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, ” India is a secular country and all religions are respected here. We shouldn’t get carried away by emotions. We should work as per the law. Protest happened peacefully, and the government is monitoring the situation. As per the law, we will take further action. Our duty is to make sure there is peace between all the communities…”

The chief minister said that the state government has no intentions to disturb any community, adding that the local MLA and ministers are in talks with the people of the area.”We have no intentions to disturb any community. We will not let any incident happen in the state. Political protests keep happening but no political worker has any right to disturb law and order in the state. Our local MLA and ministers are holding talks there,” CM Sukhu told ANI. Reacting to Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement, the Himachal Pradesh CM said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

