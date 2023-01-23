Fighter Jets Escort Ryanair Flight From Poland To Greece After Bomb Threat

No explosives found onboard Ryanair flight from Poland amid bomb threat, says Greek police | Greek police said they had found no explosives on board a Ryanair flight from Poland, following an earlier bomb threat. A search of the passengers and the aircraft did not find anything suspicious, the police said in a statement as per AFP report.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
5 Dead After Car Collides With Lorry On National Highway In Kerala
[ad_1] Home News India5 Dead After Car Collides With Lorry On National Highway In Kerala’s Alappuzha The incident happened late...
Pathaan Beats Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan to Create a Monstrous Opening Day Box Office Record
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPathaan Beats Brahmastra, Shah Rukh Khan to Create a Monstrous Opening Day Box Office Record – Check Advance...
US Issues Fresh Statement On Long Wait Time For Visa In India Details Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaUS Issues Fresh Statement On Long Waiting Time For Visa In India | Details Here The US...
Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Mohammad Rizwan Names AB de Villiers as His Cricketing Idol
[ad_1] Home SportsNot Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan Names AB de Villiers as His Cricketing Idol While...
Stocks To Watch On January 23- Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Adani Group & More,
[ad_1] Home BusinessBusiness News Live: Stocks To Watch On January 23- Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Adani Group & More...
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Md. Shami is Likely to be Rested; 3 Changes Expected
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Md. Shami Likely to...
Average Rating