‘File FIR Within 6 Hrs Of Any Violent Incident On Campus’: Centre’s Directive To Hospitals

In a proactive move to address escalating violence against healthcare staff, the Union Health Ministry has directed all government hospitals, both at the central and state levels, to promptly file police complaints within six hours of any violent incident on campus. Failure to comply will result in the head of the respective institution being held accountable. This directive follows widespread outrage sparked by the tragic rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, prompting healthcare workers nationwide to stage protests and demand enhanced safety measures. The incident has reignited calls for better protection and secure work environments for medical professionals across the country.