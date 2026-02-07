Actors Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra arrived in Kolkata today to attend a special media preview of the trailer of their upcoming film ASSI.The closed-door trailer screening was held at SSR Globe Cinema, where journalists from Kolkata were invited for an exclusive viewing.Following the screening, the film’s team engaged in an in-depth interaction with the media at Polo Floatel Hotel.On this occasion, the makers described ASSI as a film that goes beyond being just an issue-based story. It is an experience that continues to resonate with the audience even after the film ends. A fast-paced investigative thriller that unfolds with strong dramatic elements, ASSI keeps viewers engaged till the very end—without preaching, but by posing powerful questions.Speaking about their respective roles and the film’s sensitive treatment, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra emphasized that ASSI does not sensationalize incidents. Instead, it explores society, mindsets, and the psychological impact such events leave on people’s lives. The film draws its strength from its compelling characters, courtroom drama, and gripping narrative pace.The title ASSI is derived from the harsh reality of approximately 80 assault-related FIRs registered in the country every day, giving the film a deep and urgent relevance to contemporary times.ASSI, releasing on 20 February, has been deliberately scheduled for a February release to reach college and university youth and to initiate an important conversation among them. As the film’s team stated, this is not just a film to be watched—it is a film to be shared, discussed, and reflected upon.The film ASSI will release in cinemas across the country on 20 February.