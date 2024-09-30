Home

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Final phase of voting on Tuesday across 40 constituencies

The Election Commission has set up 5,030 polling stations for the third phase.

Srinagar/Jammu: The third and final phase of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to be held on Tuesday, October 1. A total of 39.18 lakh eligible voters will be exercising their right to franchise to decide the political fate of 415 candidates in 40 constituencies spread from the plains of Jammu to the mountains of Kashmir.

A total of 40 Assembly constituencies in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, and Udhampur districts of the Jammu division, and in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts of the Valley will see voting.

The Jammu district has 11, Samba three, Kathua six, and Udhampur four Assembly constituencies while Baramulla has seven, Bandipora three, and Kupwara district has six seats.

The Election Commission has established 5,030 polling stations for the third phase of voting. Additionally, special polling stations have been arranged for Kashmiri migrants, with 11 located in Jammu, four in Delhi, and one in the Udhampur district. Election Commission officials have confirmed that all polling personnel, along with materials such as EVMs and electoral rolls, have been dispatched to their designated locations. Notably, several polling stations in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts are situated near the Line of Control (LoC).

Police officials have stated that a sufficient number of security personnel from the CRPF and J&K Police have been deployed to various polling stations to ensure the safety of poll staff and voters.

“Area domination around different polling stations, securing the to and fro passage of poll staff and the general public on the roads and highways has also been ensured due to extraordinary security arrangements in Jammu and the Valley,” a senior police officer said.

The officer stated that comprehensive security measures have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the districts that will vote on Tuesday, to prevent terrorists and their supporters from disrupting the electoral process.

Given the high-pitch campaign done by various political parties and the contesting candidates, it looks likely that a large number of voters will turn out to vote on Tuesday.

The first two rounds of elections were held on September 18 and 25 and counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

