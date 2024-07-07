Home

Rath Yatra 2024: Final Preparations Underway in Ahmedabad, Devotees Gather in Large Numbers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah performed ‘Mangla Aarti’ at Jagannath temple ahead of the Rath Yatra 2024. He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah at Jagannath Temple.

ओडिशा में निकलने वाली भगवान जगन्नाथ रथ यात्रा की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं, इस साल यह 7 जून से शुरू होगी

Rath Yatra 2024: The final preparations for the Rath Yatra are underway in Ahmedabad. A large number of devotees have started gathering to witness the world-famous Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday performed the ‘PahindVidhi’ or the symbolic cleaning of the path for chariot of Jagannath for Rath Yatra.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Final preparations for the world-famous Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad are underway. Devotees gather in large numbers. pic.twitter.com/xCD63Cdt0h — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

#WATCH | Ahmedabad: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performs the ‘PahindVidhi’ or the symbolic cleaning of the path for chariot of Jagannath for Rath Yatra. pic.twitter.com/GfGYE1ErWa — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

The three chariots of the Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra; Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja, were brought to Singha Dwara of Puri Srimandir ahead of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The 147th edition of the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place on July 7 in Ahmedabad where more than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to guard the event which draws lakhs of devotees, according to the police.

“Today, the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place. Rehearsals have been done for this Rath Yatra by the Police. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed…Technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will also be used. Arrangements have been made so that the devotees do not face any trouble,” JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Badgujar said while giving details of the Yatra.

The festival, celebrated with great fanfare from New Zealand to London and South Africa, encompasses the onward journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi’s Temple, and culminates with the return journey after eight days.

