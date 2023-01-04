Final Results Declared For Super Speciality Round 2. Here’s How to Check Score on mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The candidates whose names are mentioned in the NEET SS counselling round 2 final result can report at the allotted college till January 12, 2023.

The candidates should note that the NEET SS counselling 2022 round 2 result includes candidate’s rank, allotted institute, course, remarks, rank, qualifying exam, and other important details.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Wednesday declared the final result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) counselling 2022 second round. The NEET SS round 2 final result is available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic. The candidates whose names are mentioned in the NEET SS counselling round 2 final result can report at the allotted college till January 12, 2023.

Earlier, the MCC had announced the provisional result of round-2 NEET SS counselling 2022 and the Candidates were allowed to raise grievances against the provisional NEET SS counselling result by 11 AM on January 4.

The candidates who have been allotted seats in round 2 NEET SS Counselling 2022 must report to the allotted college or institution on the above mentioned dates and they also should carry their original copy of all documents. If any student fails to do so, his or her allotment seat will not be confirmed.

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Result: How To Check Score

Visit the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in

Select the ‘Super Specialty’ tab available on the homepage

Click on the “Final Result Round 2 Of SS Counselling 2022” link from the current events section

The NEET SS round 2 final result PDF will get displayed on the screen.

Download the final result and keep it safe for further reference.



