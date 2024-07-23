NationalPolitics

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget at 11 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23. Laying a roadmap for the next five years, this will be the first Budget for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government after it secured a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, July 23. This will be the Modi government’s first budget after coming to power for the third consecutive time at the centre. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of the financial year 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 22, a day before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament. This was the second Economic Survey authored by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are each likely to have a 20-hour discussion on the Union budget, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on Tuesday, with the Lower House expected to have separate debates covering ministries of railways, education, health, MSME and food processing, sources said.

