Financial Wellness in Retirement: Shriram Unnati FD for Senior Citizens

In an era where financial stability in retirement is a growing concern, Shriram Finance unveils a groundbreaking solution tailored for senior citizens – Fixed Deposits (FDs) that cater specifically to their needs. To ensurefinancial wellness post-retirement, Shriram Finances FDs for senior citizens stand out for their attractive interest rates and flexible investment tenures. With competitive rates that surpass traditional investment avenues, such as savings accounts or standard fixed deposits, senior citizens can now maximize their returns without compromising on security. Additionally, the flexible tenure options allow investors to choose durations that align with their financial goals and retirement plans.

Shriram Unnati FD for Senior Citizens

Key Features of Shriram Finance FD for Senior Citizens:

Attractive Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Shriram Finance offers up to 9.40%* p.a. on FDs (The interest rate of 9.40%*p.a. is inclusive of 0.50%*p.a. for senior citizens and 0.10%*p.a. for women depositors), ensuring that the savings of the elderly grow steadily over time. These rates are designed to provide a stable source of income during retirement, allowing individuals to maintain their standard of living without relying solely on pension or other retirement benefits.

Flexible Investment Options: With various investment tenures ranging from short-term to long-term, senior citizens have the flexibility to choose the investment period that best suits their financial goals and requirements. Whether they prefer short-term liquidity or long-term growth, Shriram Finance FDs offer options tailored to their needs.

Safety and Security: Shriram Finances Fixed Deposit Schemes provide a secure investment avenue backed by a strong rating – rated “[ICRA]AA+ (Stable)” by ICRA and “IND AA+/Stable” by India Ratings and Research. Investors can trust that their investments are safeguarded against market fluctuations and economic uncertainties.

As individuals continue to prioritize financial wellness and security in retirement, Shriram Finance remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of senior citizens. With a strong legacy of trust and reliability, Shriram Finance is poised to become the preferred choice for retirees seeking dependable financial instruments to secure their future.

Shriram Finance aims to redefine the investment landscape and empower investors to achieve their financial aspirations with an unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity.

With its diverse features, Shriram Finance Fixed Deposit plans cater to the unique needs of every investor, offering a secure and rewarding avenue for wealth creation. To explore the various plans and invest online, visit the Shriram Finance website or contact 18001034959 for assistance.

About Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance is a leading diversified financial services company in India, offering a wide range of financial products and services across consumer, wholesale, and business finance segments. The company has a strong presence pan India with network of 3,082 branches and an employee strength of 74,645 servicing to 83.97 lakhs of customers. With a focus on financial inclusion and customer-centricity, Shriram Finance continues to empower individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.

Disclaimer: With regards to deposit taking activity of Shriram Finance Limited (‘SFL’), viewers may refer to detailed information and T&C provided in our application form available at https://www.shriramfinance.in/downloads. The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration dated 31st January 2023 issued by the Bank under section 45-IA of the RBI Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the company and for repayment of deposits/discharge of the liabilities by the company.