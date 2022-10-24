Monday, October 24, 2022
Find Out What Each Zodiac Sign Should Offer to Goddess Lakshmi on Deepawali

Diwali 2022 Special Horoscope: The most awaited festival of India, Deepawali will be celebrated today on 24th October 2022. This auspicious festival is commemorated with lot of Zeel and enthusiasm across India. Usually, it symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. It is also believed that Diwali marks the celebration of Goddess Laxmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Few legends say, Goddess Laxmi was born on the full moon day of Kartik and that is why we celebrate the day. People worship Goddess Laxmi on this auspicious day for wealth, fortune, prosperity and happiness. So, on the day of Diwali, people offer prayers to Goddess Laxmi who is known to be the Goddess of Wealth. So, today our astrologer expert, Shiromani Sachin will explain what all things each zodiac signs should offer to Goddess Lakshmi as well as few quick tips to know how your day is going to treat you today. Read on!

Aries- Respect your elders. Do sun salutations. Offer vermilion to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- red

Taurus- Job problems will be solved. Take the advice of your close ones. Offer coconut to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- green

Gemini- Financial condition will be better. A vehicle purchase is expected. Offer saffron sweets to Lakshmi.

Lucky color- maroon

Cancer- There will be sweetness in married life. Get the work done on time. Offer roses to Ganesha Lakshmi.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Job promotion is predicted. Take your father’s advice. Offer Gulkand to Ganesha Lakshmi.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- Students shouldn’t be careless. Burn camphor at home. Offer pomegranate goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Don’t shift. Love will grow stronger in the relationship. Offer red fruits to goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- pink

Scorpio- Will get money trapped in business. Don’t be up till late at night. Offer Bananas to goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Should go for a walk with friends. Benefit from the ancestral property is highly expected. Offer barfi to Ganesha.

Lucky color- maroon

Capricorn- Don’t change jobs. The monetary benefit is foreseen. Offer custard apple to goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- blue

Don't lend money to anyone. Eat homemade food. Offer red clothes to goddess Lakshmi.
Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Reach home on time. Respect your teacher. Offer laddus to Ganesha and sugar candy to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lucky color- ocher





