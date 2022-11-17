Thursday, November 17, 2022
Find Out Which European Teams Are Supplying How Many Players In Qatar

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are sending a record 17 players in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala will represent Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Berlin: Bayern Munich will make a new record when the FIFA World Cup 2022 rolls on in Qatar supplying a record 17 players for the upcoming football extravaganza. The FIFA World Cup 2022 starts on November 20 and ends on December 18.

The previous record was held by English Premier League giants Manchester City (2018) and South Korean Seoul Army Club (1954) sent 16 players each during their time.

The 17 Bayern Munich players will represent eight different teams. Manchester City are repeating the number this year aside from La Liga giants Barcelona followed by Al-Sadd SC (Qatar/15), Manchester United (14), Real Madrid (13), Chelsea, Al-Hilal Saudi FC (both 12), and PSG, Juventus, Tottenham, Atletico, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund (all 11).

Seven Bayern players battle for Germany, four for France next to one for Canada, Morocco, Croatia, the Netherlands, Cameroon and Senegal, reports Xinhua.

Keeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala join the so-called Bayern block in the German team.

Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Kingsley Coman play for defending champion France. Alphonso Davis, Nouassir Mazraoui, Josip Stanisic, Matthijs de Light, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mane complete Bayern’s contribution.

Published Date: November 17, 2022 3:34 PM IST





