According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers have found out that green-Mediterranean diet slows brain ageing. The research was carried out by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the University of Leipzig. Green tea and Mankai, found in green-Mediterranean diet, slows cognitive decline and enhances mental sharpness.

Your brain can sometimes age faster than your body, affecting memory, attention and problem-solving abilities. This cognitive issues can hamper everyday tasks, making daily life challenging. But the great news? Choosing the right diet can protect brain cells from premature ageing and reducing inflammation chances too. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers have found out that the “green-Mediterranean” diet, can protect the brain and reduce the chances of cognitive decline. The research was carried out by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the University of Leipzig.Over 18 months, nearly 300 participants were included in the experiment on how diet prevents brain ageing. Participants were divided into three groups- a standard healthy diet, a traditional Mediterranean diet with simple carbs and more vegetables, or the green-Mediterranean diet that included daily servings of green tea and Mankai shakes. Then the researchers figured out the protein levels in the participants blood, which were linked to faster brain ageing. The research showed that participants who followed the green-Mediterranean diet had fewer levels of these protein makers. The study indicates that anti-inflammatory compounds had a protective impact on brain cells, slowing the ageing process. Anat Meir, a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Chan School who co-lead the study, explained that tracking protein changes in the blood offers a real-time glimpse of how diet and lifestyle can slow down brain ageing, potentially detecting biological changes before cognitive symptoms emerges. Green tea and Mankai, rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, appear to enhance its brain-protective benefits, slowing cognitive decline and enhancing mental sharpness.