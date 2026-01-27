New leadership trifecta strengthens the group’s integrated science, service, and strategic platform CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Fingerpaint Group is excited to announce a significant expansion of its medical leadership team with the appointments of Allison Sullivan, Genevieve Cohen, and Payal Gandhi. This strategic “trifecta” of leadership reinforces Fingerpaint Group’s commitment to providing a fully integrated, science-first approach to commercialization for its biotech and pharmaceutical partners. The appointment of these three industry experts represents a significant strengthening of Fingerpaint Medical. As veterans of Lockwood’s senior and executive leadership teams, they bring a multi-year history of partnership and shared success to their new roles:
- Allison Sullivan joins as EVP, Fingerpaint Medical. Alley has spent her career climbing the ranks of leadership, most recently serving as Group Vice President, where she developed a reputation for operational excellence and driving client growth.
- Genevieve Cohen, CMPP™, joins as VP, Client Services. Genevieve brings deep experience leading complex, high-level strategic accounts. She specializes in building enduring client partnerships and navigating evolving brand challenges. She also participates in many thought leadership activities with ISMPP and other industry leadership organizations.
- Payal Gandhi, PhD, CMPP™, joins as SVP, Scientific Services. With a deep scientific background, Payal brings a wealth of experience in translating clinical data into compelling medical strategies, while leveraging innovation and maintaining scientific rigor.
