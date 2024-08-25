Home

News

BJYM Ranchi Rally Violence: FIR Filed Against 12,051 Individuals, Including Jharkhand BJP President

The Jharkhand unit of the BJP took out a “Yuva Aakrosh Rally” in Ranchi against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ranchi, Aug 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers stage a protest against the Jharkhand government, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Ranchi: Senior officials from Jharkhand said that an FIR was registered on Saturday against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) rally in Ranchi.

“FIR registered against 12,000 unnamed, and 51 identified individuals, for allegedly being involved in a clash with police personnel during a BJYM rally. Those named are BJP state president Babulal Marandi, former Union minister Arjun Munda, MoS Defense Sanjay Seth, spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, and others,” said Ranchi Police.

The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a “Yuva Aakrosh Rally” in Ranchi against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government on Friday, August 23.

All BJP Jharkhand leaders, senior leaders, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, Babulal Marandi, and other leaders participated in this youth protest rally.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth said that corruption is at its peak in Jharkhand, youth are not getting employment, and women’s safety is the biggest issue. The Hemant Soren government will have to answer all these.

The Jharkhand Police on Friday used tear gas shells, water cannons and fired rubber bullets to disperse BJYM workers who broke barricades during the “Yuva Aakrosh Rally” in Ranchi on Friday, August 23.

The police had to resort to baton-charged as the protesters tried to march towards Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence.

A scuffle broke out between BYJM workers and police with both sides claiming that several protesters and policemen were injured in the melee. Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said several policemen were injured after they were brickbatted by BJP and BJYM workers.

Assembly elections are going to be held in Jharkhand this year and BJP has fully prepared to corner the government.

(With ANI inputs)











