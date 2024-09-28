Home

FIR filed against Nirmala Sitharaman, ED officials, BJP leaders over ‘extortion charges’

The case was registered on the directions of a Bengaluru court on Saturday, 28 September.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses during the launch of the NPS Vatsalya Scheme, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

Bengaluru: A case was registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on the directions of a Bengaluru court on Saturday, 28 September 2024 following a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

An FIR was registered under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, and office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level, based on the order of a special court, said the police.

The complaint was lodged by Adarsh R Iyer, Co-President of “Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath” (JSP) in which it is alleged that the accused “committed extortion under the guise and garb of electoral bonds and benefitted to the tune of 8,000 and more crore of rupees.”

The complainant further alleged that Sitharaman through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials facilitated extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

“The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels.”

The electoral bond scheme was nullified by the Supreme Court in February as the court said the scheme “violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution”.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, whose resignation is sought by the opposition BJP as an FIR was registered against him over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, quipped, “According to BJP leaders’ argument, Nirmala Sitharaman should resign now, right?”

Responding to this, JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “Why should Nirmala Sitharaman resign? Has electoral bond funds gone to Nirmala Sitharaman’s personal account to resign? Has she misused power and benefited herself like you (Siddaramaiah)?”

BJP leader R Ashoka, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly said the Congress doesn’t have moral right to comment on the Union Finance Minister, and there can be no comparison between the electoral bond issue against her and MUDA case against Siddaramaiah.

