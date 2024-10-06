Home

Hate speech row: FIR filed against Yati Narsinghanand for remarks on Prophet Muhammad following AIMIM’s complaint

Hyderabad: Yati Narsinghanand, a priest from Ghaziabad, has been charged with hate speech for allegedly making offensive comments about Prophet Muhammad. His remarks have led to protests in the city of Uttar Pradesh and other states. Close aides of Yati Narsinghanand have claimed that he has been detained in Ghaziabad, but the police have yet to verify this claim. Read the whole story below…

Earlier on Saturday, the Hyderabad Police registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, following a complaint lodged by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM over his alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

The FIR was booked by the Cyber Crime police station of the city police under relevant provisions of the IT Act and BNS. Asaduddin Owaisi posted a copy of the complaint and FIR on the social media platform ‘X’.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi, accompanied by his party leaders, lodged a complaint here seeking the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand. While protests were held in the old city area here against the Hindutva leader, Owaisi called on police commissioner C V Anand and later told reporters that AIMIM’s plaint had been forwarded to cyber cell for action.

The city police chief has also apprised him that social media platforms would be informed, as per procedure, on removal of objectionable remarks. Owaisi said Yati Narsinghanand was earlier jailed in connection with a hate speech and one of his bail conditions was that he should not make similar comments. Hence, AIMIM demands that Yati Narsinghanand’s bail be cancelled.

The AIMIM mentioned some of the comments allegedly made by Yati Narsinghanand in its police complaint and said such remarks, prima facie, amounts to hate speech. Owaisi, also the Hyderabad MP, cited a Supreme Court judgment and said that suo motu action should be taken whenever someone makes a hate speech.

Furthermore, the complaint sought action under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and alleged that it has become common practice for people like Narsinghanand to make false and frivolous statements targeting Islam.

It said a TV journalist, Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh and BJP’s then spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made similar comments against Prophet Muhammad. The MP appealed to the people to remain calm. On the same issue, a few activists have also preferred police complaints.





