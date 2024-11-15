Home

Fire at entry gate halts passenger services at Mumbai’s BKC metro station, restored after…

Mumbai: Passenger services at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station have been restored following a brief disruption caused by a fire incident. The services resumed at 2:45 PM, after being halted for about an hour.

The Mumbai Metro authorities posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Train services at BKC Metro Station have been fully restored at 14:45 hrs. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and thank all passengers for their patience and understanding. Your safety remains our top priority.”

📢 Train services at BKC Metro Station have been fully restored at 14.45 hrs. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and thank all passengers for their patience and understanding. Your safety remains our top priority. #MumbaiMetro3 #BKCUpdate — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 15, 2024

Earlier, the metro services were temporarily halted due to a fire incident took place outside one of the station’s entry gates, which caused smoke to enter the premises. In a statement on X, the authorities explained, “Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding.”

🚨 Notice: Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. Fire Brigade is on the job. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Senior Officers of MMRC & DMRC are at site. Please proceed… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) November 15, 2024

(With ANI inputs)











