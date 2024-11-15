NationalPolitics

Fire at entry gate halts passenger services at Mumbai’s BKC metro station, restored after…

Earlier, the metro services were temporarily halted due to a fire incident took place outside one of the station’s entry gates, which caused smoke to enter the premises.

Mumbai Metro
Mumbai Metro (File Image)

Mumbai: Passenger services at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) metro station have been restored following a brief disruption caused by a fire incident. The services resumed at 2:45 PM, after being halted for about an hour.

The Mumbai Metro authorities posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Train services at BKC Metro Station have been fully restored at 14:45 hrs. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and thank all passengers for their patience and understanding. Your safety remains our top priority.”

Earlier, the metro services were temporarily halted due to a fire incident took place outside one of the station’s entry gates, which caused smoke to enter the premises. In a statement on X, the authorities explained, “Passenger services at BKC station are temporarily closed due to a fire outside Entry/Exit A4, which caused smoke to enter the station. For passenger safety, we have paused services. Please proceed to Bandra Colony station for alternative boarding.”

(With ANI inputs)







