Fire Breaks Out at Income Tax Office in Delhi, 21 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

New Delhi:A major fire broke out at the Central Revenue Building in the ITO area on Tuesday. A total of 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to the initial reports, one person has injured in the fire. The injured has been shifted to the nearby hospital. A total of 7 people have been rescued till now.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at CR building located at ITO in Delhi; 21 fire engines present at the spot pic.twitter.com/SDc3EqJnb0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

More details awaited

