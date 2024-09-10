Home

Fire Breaks Out At Slum in Delhi’s Kanchan Kunj, 11 Fire Tenders Douse Blaze

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters on time while the cooling operation is currently underway.

Blaze erupts in slum of Delhi’s Kanchan Kunj (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out last night in a slum situated in Kanchan Kunj of Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area, officials reported on Tuesday. Thick smoke was seen emerging from the slum and a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The official said there were no reports of any injuries. The fire was extinguished by the firefighters on time while the cooling operation is currently underway. However, the reason behind the incident is unclear yet.

The further investigation is going on.

Fire In A Cloth Factory In Bakkarwala Area of Outer Delhi

A similar incident took place in a cloth factory of the Bakkarwala area in Outer Delhi on September 8. The reason behind the incident was the explosion of an LPG cylinder which was brought under control by the firefighters. Thick plumes of smoke and intense flames were seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building. Fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the blaze.

“According to our record, fire broke out here at 6:55 am. This is a commercial godown-cum- shopping complex. An explosion took place in an LPG cylinder as well. A total of 24 fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control and we will douse the fire in some time,” Deputy Chief Fire Officer M K Chattopadhyay was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi Fire Service Department officials reported that the fire broke out in a cloth factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi. Twenty-five fire engines were sent on the spot to conduct fire operations.

The owner of TRP Runu Mishra claimed that property worth crores were damaged in the incident. “I came to know about the incident at 6 am. When I came, fire did not erupt in my premises. We tried our best to douse the fire. Then the cylinders exploded suddenly. Property worth crores has been damaged,” she said.

