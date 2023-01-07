Fire Breaks Out Due To Suspected Cylinder Blast In Delhi s Sadar Bazar 2 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot News

Fire broke out in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area Saturday evening, 2 fire tenders rushed to spot. One injured person was rescued by the fire department.

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, 2 fire tenders rushed to spot. (Representative Image)

New Delhi: One person was injured in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday. The Delhi Fire Services rescued the person after the incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder. The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further reports are awaited.



