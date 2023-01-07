Fire Breaks Out Due To Suspected Cylinder Blast In Delhi s Sadar Bazar 2 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot News
Fire broke out in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area Saturday evening, 2 fire tenders rushed to spot. One injured person was rescued by the fire department.
New Delhi: One person was injured in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday. The Delhi Fire Services rescued the person after the incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.
The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder. The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Further reports are awaited.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 8:36 PM IST
Updated Date: January 7, 2023 8:53 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Century Against Sri Lanka; Breaks KL Rahul Record
[ad_1] Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav breaks KL Rahul's century record and becomes the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to complete...
Apply For 15 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Eligibility, Last Date Here News
[ad_1] Bank of Baroda Job Notification 2023 at bankofbaroda.co.in: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of...
Earthquake Of 5 3 Magnitude Jolts Northern Morocco News
[ad_1] An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted the provincial northern Moroccan town of Al Hoceima early on Saturday. An earthquake...
Nia Sharma Shares Hot BTS Video Clip as She Preps For Her Dance Performance
[ad_1] Nia Sharma recently shared a sizzling viral BTS video clip as she prepped for her dance performance. - Watch...
Babil Khan Pens Heartfelt Note on His Father Irrfan News
[ad_1] On the 56th birth anniversary of late actor Irrfan Khan on Saturday, his son and actor Babil Khan penned...
Himachal Pradesh These 4 Places In Kangra To Get Early Landslide Detection And Warning System News
[ad_1] Four places in Kangra will get early landslide detection and warning system in 14 places by the end of...
Average Rating