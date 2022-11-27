Fire Breaks Out in Bangalore-Howrah Express Train in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

Local police rushed to rescue passengers after a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train.

Fire Breaks Out on Bangalore-Howrah Express in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

Chittoor: Fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train on Sunday. According to a ANI report, local police rushed to rescue passengers and douse the blaze. No casualties have yet been reported.

