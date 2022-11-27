Sunday, November 27, 2022
Fire Breaks Out in Bangalore-Howrah Express Train in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

Local police rushed to rescue passengers after a fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train.

Chittoor: Fire broke out in a bogie of the Bangalore – Howrah express train on Sunday. According to a ANI report, local police rushed to rescue passengers and douse the blaze. No casualties have yet been reported.

Further details awaited




Published Date: November 27, 2022 3:51 PM IST





