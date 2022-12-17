HomeNationalFire Breaks Out In Basement Of Phoenix Hospital In Greater Kailash-1
Fire Breaks Out In Basement Of Phoenix Hospital In Greater Kailash-1

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the basement of Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash Part 1. As many as five fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flame. According to Delhi fire service, the call was made around 9 am on Saturday.

There have been no reports of any loss of life, according to initial inputs.

A call about the blaze was received at 9.07am after which five fire engines were rushed to the spot, news agency PTI quoted a senior official said.

The fire broke out at the office and basement of the hospital and the flames were doused by 9:50am

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.




Published Date: December 17, 2022 9:56 AM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 10:29 AM IST





