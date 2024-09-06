Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai’s Times Tower Building

Home

Maharashtra

Fire Breaks Out In Seven-Storey Times Tower Building In Mumbai | WATCH

A massive fire broke out at Times Tower building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel West on Friday Morning.



Fire breaks out in Times Tower Building In Mumbai. (Photo Credit- ANI)

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at Times Tower building in Mumbai’s Lower Parel West on Friday Morning. Reportedly, the blaze in the seven-storey building began at 6:47 am. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot on time and firefighting operations are underway.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported so far. Ambulance and police are currently working together in the firefighting operation to control the blaze and ensure safety of the building’s occupants.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in Times Tower building located in Lower Parel West, Mumbai. 9 fire tenders rushed to the spot, no injuries reported. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/hszAhYtZ78 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

Further investigations are underway.

More details awaited.

