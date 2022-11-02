Fired From Job, Ex-Employees Kill Couple, Maid In Hari Nagar; Child Found Alive

New Delhi: A couple and their domestic help were found murdered at a house in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahuja (38) years, his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33). According to police, the bodies of Shalu and the maid were found on the ground floor of the four-storey house with their throats slit, while Sameer was found dead on the first floor with multiple injuries on his face and head. The slain were stabbed with a sharp object, as per the DCP.Also Read – Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘I’ll Beg On Streets To Find Money’ For THIS Reason

The couple’s minor daughter was alive and sleeping on the first floor in the hall, the officer said. The police said they recovered a pan from the spot that they suspect was used by the accused to hit Sameer on his head. Also Read – Delhi-NCR Continues To Suffer From ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Air Quality

The information regarding an incident of burglary in the Ashok Nagar area was received at Hari Nagar police station at around 9.15am on Tuesday, Nov 1. Also Read – Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Dip, AQI In ‘Very Poor-Severe’ Range

The police have arrested Sachin (19), a resident of Najafgarh, and Sujeet (21), a resident of Uttam Nagar, deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Shalu’s iPhone-13, the weapon of offence and a blood-stained towel were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said. Sapna came to the house around 8am and Sameer’s driver, who informed the police about the incident, arrived around 9am, the officer said.

After scanning the footage of the CCTV camera, the police found the miscreants came on two bikes around 8am. They were seen returning in a hurry around 9am.

What led to the murder?

According to police, the main conspirator, who is absconding and his girlfriend worked in Shalu’s salon. Around 10 days ago, they were sacked due to their unprofessional attitude and Sameer had also verbally thrashed them.

It was found that Shalu sacked the duo after she got to know about their relationship. The DCP said as the duo felt humiliated, they planned to take revenge and discussed it with Sujit and Sachin.

The other three persons were also roped in by the main conspirator. They all came prepared and executed the plan. As the maid was at the spot when the incident happened, they killed her as well, the DCP said.

The investigation revealed that the main conspirator visited the house around 10 minutes before Sapna’s arrival, he said.

They took a DVR, a laptop, cash and other articles in the house.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab the remaining accused who have also been identified, they said, adding further investigation is underway. Sapna’s relative Mukesh, who works as a labourer, said that his wife, Sapna and some other women known to them work as domestic help in the Ashok Nagar area.

He got to know about the incident after some women told them about the murders at the house where Sapna worked. Sapna is survived by her husband Sajeev, who works in a garage, and a four-year-old daughter. They have been living in Delhi for the last 10 to 12 years, another relative Jeev Ram said.