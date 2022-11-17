First Bus Service Route Between Noida And Greater Noida To Come Up In January

The first bus service route between Noida and Greater Noida is likely to come into operation from January 2023.

Noida: The city’s first bus service route between Noida and Greater Noida is likely to come into operation from January 2023. The 38-kms-long bus route, first to run on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, is likely to become operational next year.

“This will be the first city bus service route between Noida and Greater Noida and also the first one on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will connect major points including Metro stations,” said Arun Kumar, regional transport officer told Hindustan Times.

Officials told Hindustan Times that regular and air-conditioned buses will ply on the new route through Sector 37 between the two destinations, i.e. Sector 62 Noida and Kasna in Greater Noida. On the basis of response, the regional transport authority will decide about the number of permits that will be issued to operators.

Transport department officials said buses with 16 to 35 seats will be given preference for permits on the route and only Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSVI) compliant vehicles will be allowed.

“The number of permits for the 38km (one side) route will be decided by commissioner (Meerut) during the upcoming meeting of the regional transport authority. Once this is done, it is likely that we start issuing permits in December and the route may open up in January. The buses on this route will be operated by private operators and authorised by the transport department,” Kumar added.

Officials said the newly proposed route will be a terminal route while the other city bus service routes generally run between different residential sectors.



