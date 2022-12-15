HomeNationalFirst Case Of Zika Virus Detected In Karnataka, Know Causes, Symptoms And...
First Case Of Zika Virus Detected In Karnataka, Know Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus which was first identified in 1947 in Uganda. It is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito which typically bites during the day. now it is also detected in India. watch video to know details.



Published: December 15, 2022 4:30 PM IST


A five-year-old girl from Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, said, “This is the first case in the state and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. Our department is well prepared to handle it”. The first case of Zika Virus in India. In this Video, know all about Zica Virus and its symptoms and treatment.




