Comprehensive website provides education, tools, and emotional support for those caring for loved ones with prostate cancer BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tolmar, Inc. today announced the launch of Care Partner Corner (www.CarePartnerCorner.com), a comprehensive digital resource created specifically to support and empower care partners of prostate cancer patients. This free, easy-to-navigate website addresses a critical gap in cancer care by providing care partners with the education, practical tools, and emotional support they need throughout their loved one’s diagnosis and treatment journey. “While significant resources exist for prostate cancer patients, care partners—who play a vital role in treatment success and patient well-being—often lack dedicated support for their own needs,” said Reena Cherry, MS, PA-C, Sr. Physician Assistant, UC San Diego Health, who collaborated with Tolmar in the development of the program. “Care Partner Corner was developed to fill this void, recognizing that informed, supported care partners are better equipped to provide confident care while maintaining their own health and well-being.” “Care partners are essential members of the prostate cancer care team, yet their own needs for information, support, and self-care often go unaddressed,” said Mark Smith, General Manager, Urology and Oncology at Tolmar. “Care Partner Corner was created to ensure that those who dedicate themselves to caring for loved ones with prostate cancer have access to reliable resources and a supportive community that can help them navigate this challenging journey.” Care Partner Corner provides care partners with comprehensive support across four key areas:
**Note to Editors:** Care partners supporting individuals with prostate cancer are available for interviews. Please contact [email protected] to arrange.
- Educational Resources: Clear, accessible information about both localized and advanced prostate cancer journeys and treatment options, helping care partners better understand what their loved ones are experiencing.
- Practical Tools: Downloadable resources designed to help care partners prepare for medical appointments, organize treatment information and medications, and make healthier lifestyle choices for themselves and their loved ones.
- Self-Care Guidance: Expert tips and strategies to help care partners prioritize their own well-being, reduce stress, and avoid burnout while caring for others.
- Community Connection: Access to supportive communities and groups where care partners can connect with others who share similar experiences, reducing isolation and building peer support networks.
