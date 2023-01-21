Home

News

India

First Made-In-India Intranasal COVID Vaccine To Be Launched On Republic Day | Check Price, Other Details Here

Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID vaccine iNCOVACC – the first of its kind in India – will be launched on Republic Day (January 26).

iNCOVACC: In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government.

New Delhi: Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s intranasal COVID vaccine iNCOVACC – the first of its kind in India – will be launched on Republic Day (January 26). Bharat Biotech’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella confirmed the date while interacting with students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal.

“Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day,” Ella said, participating in the ‘Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science’ segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), according to a report by news agency PTI.

Ella also said that the homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month. In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

iNCOVACC: Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine

The intranasal vaccine is a heterologous booster dose. “Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received 2 doses of the two commonly administered covid vaccines in India,” read the statement issued by the company.

“Immunogenicity was evaluated through serum neutralizing antibodies by PRNT assays and serum IgG’s through ELISA’s. To evaluate vaccines taken through the intranasal route, IgA’s were evaluated by ELISA in serum and saliva. The evaluation was also carried out for the ability iNCOVACC to elicit long-term memory T and B cell responses against the ancestral and omicron variants,” it said.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech said, “iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

Topics



