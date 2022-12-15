First Session in January, Second Session in April. Check Full Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates: As per the NTA website, JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates Declared

JEE Main 2023 Exam dates Announced Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the JEE Main 2023 dates on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA said the registration for JEE 2023 Main will begin soon on the official website. The NTA said it will release the exam dates for city slip and admit card on the official websites itself so candidates must keep checking.

As per the exam dates, the JEE Main 2023 will be conducted twice. The first session will be held in January and second session in April 2023.

JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali,Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu, the National Testing Agency said.

As per the NTA website, JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 April 2023. This is being done to ensure that the JEE (Main) – 2023 does not interfere with the Board examinations, which may be held at different times across the States/UTs. Paper 2A and Paper 2B (B. Arch and B. Planning) will also be held twice a year (January and April 2023).

This year, the NTA decided to provide choices in one section of each subject of Paper 1 and Part-I of Paper 2A and 2B to cater to the decision of different Boards across the country regarding the reduction of the syllabus.

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Check Full Schedule

Particular Details JEE Main 2023 conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA JEE Main 2023 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in IIT JEE Main registration 2023 date December 15, 2022 NTA JEE Main exam date 2023 January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 2023 April. 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11 and 12 2023 IIT JEE number of attempts January and April

JEE Main 2023: How to check exam details?

Visit the website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then select the About Us page and click JEE Main 2023

The dates and instruction will be on the page

Candidates can note it down

For any updates, students must check the NTA website of JEE Main website. Candidates who have appeared for board exams in 2020, 2021 and 2022 can apply and even those appearing in the upcoming year can register.

JEE Main Registration 2023: Documents required

Scanned images of photograph and signature.

Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).

Debit card/Internet banking details for payment of JEE Main registration fee 2023.

Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.

JEE Main 2023: How to Register

Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

Scroll below and click on the link for JEE Main 2023 application

Register yourselves first and then fill out the details

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download the form and keep an copy



