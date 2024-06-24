Home

Breaking News LIVE: First Session of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin Today

Breaking News LIVE(24 June 2024): The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on Monday, which will witness the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first session is expected to be stormy as the opposition is likely to corner the BJP-led NDA government on the election of the Speaker on June 26, discussions regarding allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and row over the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker. As many as nine people have been killed and 25 sustained injuries in a coordinated attacks by gunmen in Dagestan, Russia’s southernmost province.The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan said it had initiated a “terror investigation” into the attacks under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, CNN reported. Attacks have been reported in churches, synagogues and a police traffic stop in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala, which are about 120km (75 miles) apart. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.











