Fitment Factor Likely to Increase For Govt Employees Soon. Here’s How Much Salary to be Hiked

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees who are waiting for the New Year gift from the Centre, here comes a big update for you. As per media reports, the Central government is likely to increase the Fitment Factor this month or before New Year. The development comes as the fitment factor revision has been the long-pending demand of lakhs of employees across the country.

For several months, the Central government employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times on the basis of the 7th pay commission recommendations. If the fitment factor will be increased, then the government employees of all categories will be benefitted.

Here’s how much salary will increase?

If the Centre hikes fitment factor by 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260.

If the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680.

If the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

Government employees must note that their remuneration is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances, under the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

DA hiked in September 2022

The Central government had in September this year hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for central employees from 34 per cent to 38 per cent on 7th pay commission recommendations. With this, the employees became entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively from 01.07.2022.



