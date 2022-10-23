Five Drown Six Missing In Two Separate Incidents In Bihar

Patna: On Diwali eve, there have been some rather unpleasant reports coming from Bihar according to which five persons, including four minor girls, drowned and six others went missing in separate accidents in rivers in Aurangabad and Patna districts on Sunday, said the police.Also Read – Viral Video: Bihar Student Writes Lyrics of Bhojpuri Song in Exam Paper, Angry Teacher Scolds Him | Watch

According to the sources, four minor girls in Aurangabad went for a bath at Kushmara Ghat in Hamid Nagar village under Uphara police station. However, they could not gauge the depth of the river and drowned in the river. Seeing this, Shankar Thakur of the same village jumped into the river to rescue them but he also could not make it alive. Also Read – Airfare Hikes Massively From Delhi, Mumbai To Patna Ahead Of Festive Season

The victims have been identified as Manisha Kumari, 16, Kajal Kumari, 15, Nidhi Kumari, 14, and Choti Kumari, 12. Also Read – Class 7th Exam Paper in Bihar’s Kishanganj Mentions Kashmir As a Separate Country, Sparks Controversy

“When we heard of the incident, a rescue operation was launched and recovered the dead bodies of two victims. The operation is currently on,” said Manoj Kumar Tiwari, SHO of Uphara police station.

In another incident, a motor boat carrying 21 persons capsized in the Ganga river in Patna’s Digha area on Sunday morning after colliding with a pillar of the JP Setu.

The SDRF team, present at Digha Ghat, immediately launched the rescue operation with the help of local divers and managed to save 15 persons after throwing life jackets and tubes. However, six persons are still missing.