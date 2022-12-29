Five Most Memorable Performances In Indian Cricket

Indian cricket went through various highs and lows in 2022. The Men in Blue failed to make Asia Cup semis and were ousted from T20 World Cup semifinals.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s artistic sixes against Pakistan united fans from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in an otherwise underwhelming year for Indian cricket, which started with a promise of transformation but ended with the commencement of another difficult transition period. Indian cricket in 2022 was chaotic, to say the least and messy at most of the time both on and off the field. But amidst all, let’s take a look as some of the memorable performances by the Indians in 2022.

#Ravindra Jadeja’s 175 Not Out Vs Sri Lanka (Test)

There has never been doubt about Ravindra Jadeja. Be it on the field, be it bowling or be it in batting; the Saurashtra lad has always delivered whenever he stepped on to the field. On the occasion of Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match at Mohali, Jadeja stole the show with a majestic 175 not out against Sri Lanka in the first Test — his highest score in the longest format of the game. Jadeja was involved in three century stands – 104 with Rishabh Pant, 130 with Ravichandran Ashwin and an unbeaten 103 with Mohammed Shami helping India to a mammoth 500-plus total, hitting 17 fours and three sixes in the process. But that wasn’t all. The all-rounder also took a five-wicket haul in the match to help India win the game by an innings and 222 runs.

#Virat Kohli’s Maiden T20I 100 (Asia Cup)

Virat Kohli silenced his critics with his maiden T20I 100 during the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against Afghanistan in Dubai. Sent into bat first, Virat opened the innings with KL Rahul after Rohit Sharma decided not to play the game. The right-hander first stitched a 119-run stand with Rahul before going berserk for his maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game. That was his 71st international ton, putting him on level with Ricky Ponting and behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100. Kohli’s 61-ball 122 was studded with 12 fours and six sixes that helped India post 212/2. That was also Kohli’s first international hundred since November 2019.

Thank you for all the love and support throughout the Asia Cup campaign. We will get better and come back stronger. Untill next time ❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yASQ5SbsHl — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 9, 2022

#Virat Kohli 82 Not Out Vs Pakistan (T20 World Cup)

Among all his international knocks, Virat Kohli rates his 82 not out aganst Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at MCG as his his best. Chasing 160, India lost KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav inside the powerplay. Promoted at No.5, Axar Patel too didn’t last long before a 113-run stand between Virat and Hardik Pandya steadied the ship. The turning point of the match came in the penultimate over when Virat smacked Haris Rauf for two-back-toback sixes to turn the game on his head. In th end, Virat remained not out at for 82 from 53 balls with six fours and four sixes.

#Arshdeep Singh’s 3/32 Vs Pakistan (T20 World Cup)

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the find for India in the T20 World Cup 2022 in the absence of injured Jasprit Bumrah. His best came against Pakistan when he dismissed both the openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam to put the opposition on backfoot early in the game. His opening spell of 2-0-10-2, including the wicket of Babar in his ball in a World Cup, broke the backbone of the Pakistan batting. Although India were ousted in the semifinals against England, Arshdeep finished as country’s highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

#Suryakumar Yadav’s 117 Vs England (T20I)

Suryakumar Yadav’s maiden T20I century came in a loosing cause. Batting first, England posted a mammoth 215/7 in 20 overs. In reply, India had a disastrous start losing Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli with just 31 runs on board. Known as ‘SKY’, Suryakumar took the English bowlers to cleaners and single-handedly took India withing reach as he smashed 117 runs off just 55 balls. He hit 14 fours and six sixes in the process and was out in the penultimate over, dashing India’s hopes. In the end, India lost the game by 17 runs.



