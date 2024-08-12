NationalPolitics

Five Students Killed, 2 Injured in Car-Lorry Collision in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur

Tiruvallur: At least five students were killed and two others were injured  in a road accident when a lorry collided with a car on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in Tiruvallur, near Thiruthani

Tiruvallur: At least five students were killed and two others were injured  in a road accident when a lorry collided with a car on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in Tiruvallur, near Thiruthani, police said on Monday/ As per KK Chatram police, the students belong to a private university.

Further details are awaited.
News agency ANI reported,” Tamil Nadu | Five students died and two others were injured in an accident when a lorry collided with a car on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in Tiruvallur, near Thiruthani. The students belong to a private university. Investigation underway: KK Chatram Police.”


