Flatheads Co-Founder Ganesh Balakrishnan Pens Gratitude Post For Fans, Says

Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Tank India Season 2 has a lot more to offer as the audiences have given an overwhelming response to the show recently. Ganesh Balakrishnan, Co-Founder at Flatheads Shoes didn’t receive the funding when he came with his pitch. He confessed that if he doesn’t get funding from the sharks, he will have to rethink his business, quit his company, and start afresh by taking a job. However, the sharks hugged him and saluted his spirit of never-giving-up. As the Flatheads entrepreneur broke down during the show, netizens got emotional and showered him with immense love and support. Ganesh wrote a long heartfelt post on Linkedin dedicated to all those who supported the entrepreneurial spirit.

The Flatheads co-founder captioned his post as, “Down, but not out. To be honest, I was dreading the airing of the Flatheads pitch on Shark Tank India. Breaking down on national TV isn’t exactly great for one’s self confidence 😳. What I definitely didn’t expect is the episode to be received the way it has been, and it is very very heartening to see that people are applauding the entrepreneurial spirit – of all startup founders, with me as a proxy ❤ . A heartfelt thank you to the sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar for helping me get some perspective. And to Sony and Shark Tank India for giving founders like me a chance to speak about what entrepreneurship is really like. Most of all, a million thanks to everyone out there for all the support and love 🙏 . It is taking some effort to process all this, so please give me some time. I’ll respond to everybody as soon as I can.” He also urged the customers to check out the sneakers on Flatheads website.

Ganesh further wrote, “Would be amazing if you can tell your friends in the US and UAE to try our shoes. And by the way, did I mention that my 10-year-old daughter wants to be an entrepreneur? She says she is a fan of Peyush’s no-nonsense mindset, and I know that she admires Vineeta for her cheerfulness and positivity. She is super proud that I managed to get an offer from both of them! She is an artist and is taking pre-orders for her 2023 calendar created with her paintings. A special shout-out to SNITCH and Siddharth DUNGARWAL for the jacket I wore on the show. The D2C founders’ community is an example of what the world should be like – honest, positive and always ready to lend a helping hand. Sorry (but not sorry) for the shameless plugs – as entrepreneurs, we are always selling 😎 ! #thankyou #sharktank #love #sharktankindia #flatheads #entrepreneurship.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 is a Hindi-language business reality television series where entrepreneurs’ present to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.

