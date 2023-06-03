OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, announces the launch of its latest
smartphone, the OPPO F23 5G. The device will be available at INR 24,999, from May 18,2023 at 12AM, through the
OPPO Store, on Amazon, and at mainline retail outlets.
Kolkata has increased their market footprint by 52% with the sale of F21 series over F19 series. Additionally, West
Bengal has 20 OPPO service centres.\
To combat the issue of Nomophobia–and to meet this very articulated need for a device with a long-lasting, large-
capacity, durable battery–OPPO has introduced F23 5G.
The handset features OPPO’s proprietary 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that juices the device to 50% in just
18 minutes, while a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing.
On a full charge, its 5000mAh battery lasts up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing.
Also, OPPO’s Battery Health Engine ensures that the device can be charged-discharged 1600 times, which means
the F23 5G will perform at close to optimal capacity for up to four years.
Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO, said, “At OPPO, we understand that nomophobia, or the fear
of being without a mobile phone or being unable to use it, is a real concern for many smartphone users. With the
OPPO F23 5G, we’re proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast
charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus
on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life.”
Additionally, OPPO focuses on battery reliability and safety with features like all-day AI power-saving mode, super
night-time standby, and 5-layer charging protection that comprises adaptor overload protection, flash charge condition
identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/voltage overload protection, and battery
fuse protection.
Power-packed Smooth experience
The F23 5G phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and comes with 256GB storage that
can accommodate 80 full-length movies, over 1,00,000 images, or 40,000+ songs, making it ideal for individuals on
the go; the device also supports expandable memory up to 1TB via SD card. And its 8GB RAM can be extended by a
further 8GB from storage via OPPO’s RAM expansion technology.
The F23 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1, which enhances privacy and performance with features like screen translate that
allows you to point the camera at a script for instant AI-based translation, auto pixelate user photos in messaging
apps, and a private safe to secure all your sensitive documents and photos.
Unparalleled smartphone photography experience
The OPPO F23 5G sports an advanced camera setup–a 64MP AI shooter, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP microlens,
and a 32MP selfie snapper–backed by proprietary features such as Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie
HDR, and AI Color Portrait to deliver stunning, high-quality images in all situations.
An Ergonomic yet durable design
For premium looks, the F23 5G sports OPPO Glow, which comprises millions of nano-level etchings on the back to
resemble microscopic diamonds; its 3D curved back is fingerprint resistant and has a slight curve on each edge to
make it more comfortable to grip.
The device has undergone the most rigorous durability tests in the lab to assess its resistance to physical drops,
water damage, radiation, climate impact, and signal stability.
Keeping users engaged with a bright display
The OPPO F23 5G is fronted by a bright 6.72-inch large display that is legible even in direct sunlight and supports an
Ultra-High Refresh Rate of 120Hz to deliver a smooth user experience. It boasts a 3D curved screen with a 91.4%
screen-to-body ratio that maximises the display size while minimising bezels.
Market availability
OPPO F23 5G will be available in two colours- Bold Gold and Cool Black from 18th May. The 8GB RAM + 256GB
ROM model is priced at XXX and available for purchase from OPPO store, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets.
Customers can avail the following offers on the first sale of OPPO F23 5G:
Customers can enjoy up to 10% Cash Back and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on
ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, & other leading Banks and Financiers. The offer can also be
availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes
Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 2500. Customers owning
smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 1500
Attractive EMI Schemes, including Zero down payment are available on Bajaj Finance, TVS credit, IDFC
First Bank, HDB Financials, & other leading financers
Customers can avail the OPPOverse Bundle Offer:
Buy OPPO F23 and Enco Air2i between May 18 to May 23 and get Enco Air2i at a discounted price of only
INR 1799