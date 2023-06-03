OPPO, the leading global smart devices brand, announces the launch of its latest

smartphone, the OPPO F23 5G. The device will be available at INR 24,999, from May 18,2023 at 12AM, through the

OPPO Store, on Amazon, and at mainline retail outlets.

Kolkata has increased their market footprint by 52% with the sale of F21 series over F19 series. Additionally, West

Bengal has 20 OPPO service centres.\

To combat the issue of Nomophobia–and to meet this very articulated need for a device with a long-lasting, large-

capacity, durable battery–OPPO has introduced F23 5G.

The handset features OPPO’s proprietary 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging that juices the device to 50% in just

18 minutes, while a 5-minute charge can provide up to 6 hours of phone calls or 2.5 hours of YouTube video viewing.

On a full charge, its 5000mAh battery lasts up to 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing.

Also, OPPO’s Battery Health Engine ensures that the device can be charged-discharged 1600 times, which means

the F23 5G will perform at close to optimal capacity for up to four years.

Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO, said, “At OPPO, we understand that nomophobia, or the fear

of being without a mobile phone or being unable to use it, is a real concern for many smartphone users. With the

OPPO F23 5G, we’re proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast

charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus

on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life.”

Additionally, OPPO focuses on battery reliability and safety with features like all-day AI power-saving mode, super

night-time standby, and 5-layer charging protection that comprises adaptor overload protection, flash charge condition

identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/voltage overload protection, and battery

fuse protection.

Power-packed Smooth experience

The F23 5G phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and comes with 256GB storage that

can accommodate 80 full-length movies, over 1,00,000 images, or 40,000+ songs, making it ideal for individuals on

the go; the device also supports expandable memory up to 1TB via SD card. And its 8GB RAM can be extended by a

further 8GB from storage via OPPO’s RAM expansion technology.

The F23 5G runs on ColorOS 13.1, which enhances privacy and performance with features like screen translate that

allows you to point the camera at a script for instant AI-based translation, auto pixelate user photos in messaging

apps, and a private safe to secure all your sensitive documents and photos.

Unparalleled smartphone photography experience

The OPPO F23 5G sports an advanced camera setup–a 64MP AI shooter, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP microlens,

and a 32MP selfie snapper–backed by proprietary features such as Portrait Mode, AI Portrait Retouching, Selfie

HDR, and AI Color Portrait to deliver stunning, high-quality images in all situations.

An Ergonomic yet durable design

For premium looks, the F23 5G sports OPPO Glow, which comprises millions of nano-level etchings on the back to

resemble microscopic diamonds; its 3D curved back is fingerprint resistant and has a slight curve on each edge to

make it more comfortable to grip.

The device has undergone the most rigorous durability tests in the lab to assess its resistance to physical drops,

water damage, radiation, climate impact, and signal stability.

Keeping users engaged with a bright display

The OPPO F23 5G is fronted by a bright 6.72-inch large display that is legible even in direct sunlight and supports an

Ultra-High Refresh Rate of 120Hz to deliver a smooth user experience. It boasts a 3D curved screen with a 91.4%

screen-to-body ratio that maximises the display size while minimising bezels.

Market availability

OPPO F23 5G will be available in two colours- Bold Gold and Cool Black from 18th May. The 8GB RAM + 256GB

ROM model is priced at XXX and available for purchase from OPPO store, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets.

Customers can avail the following offers on the first sale of OPPO F23 5G:

 Customers can enjoy up to 10% Cash Back and No Cost EMI up to 6 months from May 18 till May 31 on

ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, & other leading Banks and Financiers. The offer can also be

availed from Bajaj Finance, TVS Credit, and HDB Financials on EMI Finance schemes

 Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to INR 2500. Customers owning

smartphones other than OPPO can also avail an exchange offer of up to INR 1500

 Attractive EMI Schemes, including Zero down payment are available on Bajaj Finance, TVS credit, IDFC

First Bank, HDB Financials, & other leading financers

Customers can avail the OPPOverse Bundle Offer:

 Buy OPPO F23 and Enco Air2i between May 18 to May 23 and get Enco Air2i at a discounted price of only

INR 1799