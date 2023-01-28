Flight Operations Halted In Kathmandu

Flight operations have come to a standstill in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport after some technical snag was reported in the systems, Airport officials said.
Kathmandu: All flights have been halted in Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport after a problem was reported in the systems, Airport officials have informed.
Chief of Tribhuvan International Airport, Prem Nath Thakur told ANI: “It has been about an hour that we’re attempting to resume the flights. The international service is halted as the immigration server is not working.”
Nepal earlier this month witnessed one of its worst aircraft crash after 72 were killed including 5 Indians after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed between the old and new airport in Pokhara city minutes before its landing. The air crash happened on January 15.
After taking off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, the Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport in the resort city of Pokhara.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 3:34 PM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 3:58 PM IST
